Another petition filed in IHC to disclose details of gifts to PM Imran

A new petition has been filed in IHC on Tuesday against the PM on Tosha Khana gifts case he received

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A new petition has been filed in Islamabad High court (IHC) on Tuesday against the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in which he is required to give details on the gifts received by the premier by other countries on his international tours.

According to details, the Tosha Khana gifts case is scheduled for a hearing in the next month by the IHC.

The lawyer of the plaintiff said that the Information Commission requested the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to give details on the gifts received by them but they have failed to submit the details.

The lawyer further stated that the cabinet division of the government denied giving the information, upon which the petition was filed.