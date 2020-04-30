Asif Zardari accepts Fazl’s invitation to join long march

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday accepted Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s invitation to join long march.

Talking to media along with PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman responded angrily to the journalist’s question whether the long march would be postponed by both the parties and said that he won’t share details regarding the long march.

The PDM chief further said that he had planned to meet Asif Zardari to extend invitation to participate in the long march but he is kind enough and said that he had already accepted it.

Earlier, the former president had reached Fazlur Rehman’s residence in Islamabad to meet him, during which the political situation in the country and the no-confidence motion were discussed.