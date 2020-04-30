10 to 12 members of PTI in 'safe custody' of opposition

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Speaker Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi revealed on Wednesday that 10 to 12 members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were in “safe custody” of opposition parties.

Speaking exclusively in Dunya News program "Nuqta e Nazar" on Wednesday, he said that the process of consultation with the allies has been expanded and no decision has yet been taken which would harm ruling PTI.

The PML-Q leader said that he has good relations with former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, adding that there is still time and consultation process is going on.

The speaker Punjab assembly went on to say that PM Imran don’t contact but Minister of Defence Pervaiz Khattak had conversation with Monis Elahi over phone.

Elahi further said that his party supported the ruling PTI throughout its tenure and didn’t part ways by ignoring things and supported PTI for three and a half years.

“Imran Khan is honest and has good intentions,” he said and added the PM didn’t discuss no-confidence motion when he visited their house.

Regarding offer of chief ministership, Elahi said Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman have offered him chief ministership.

Earlier today, the PML-Q leader said that his party was part of the ruling alliance and always supported government in testing times.

Parvez Elahi, who is also Speaker of Punjab Assembly, clarified that PML-Q has neither left government nor it joined opposition; however, every party has difference of opinion and decisions are taken after consultations.

He said that we are ally of the government but also a separate political party but stressed that it is interest of the government if it consults its coalition partners.