Lahore: Cabinet committee reviews law, order situation ahead of PAK-AUS match

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Law Minister of Punjab Raja Basharat chaired a meeting with the cabinet meeting on Wednesday where they discussed the law and order situation of the province.

According to details, the law minister was further briefed about the security preparations regarding the Australian team’s visit to Lahore.

The law minister said that the guest team will stay in the federal capital from March 17 to 26 for their Pakistan verses Australia series.

We should follow the parking plan of Pakistan Super League (PSL) during the match, Raja Basharat further stated.

The Chief Secretary, Inspector General (IG) Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home and others attended the meeting.