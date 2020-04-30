Balochistan reports five new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least five more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,447 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 204 tests were conducted on Tuesday out of which five more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours. The new cases were detected in Quetta, Panjgur and Turbat.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 74 active coronavirus cases in the province while 35,027 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus.

At least 378 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Tuesday was recorded at 2.45 percent in the province.

