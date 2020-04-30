Ch Shujaat urges govt, opposition to cancel rallies in national interest

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chaudhry Shujaat of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has urged all political parties to cancel their planned public rallies in the national interest of the country.

Chaudhry Shujaat, in a statement, said that Pakistan cannot afford such violence in current circumstances.

Inflation-hit poor masses of the country are perturbed over public rallies and politics of numbers, he added.

It merits mention that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday called on the entire nation to march towards the federal capital on March 23 for an anti-government long march.

The PDM chief said that we will hold a historic rally from the doors of Parliament house to Shahra-e-Dastoor through which the members of the parliament would be provided a safe passage to reach the House to attend the parliament session.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Monday announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a historic rally at federal capital’s D-Chowk on March 27.

Asad Umar, in a tweet, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to hold a historic public gathering.

The minister said that the world will witness how Pakistani nation stands with their captain for its freedom and sovereignty.