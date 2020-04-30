Farrukh asks ECP to hear foreign funding case of other parties

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to also hear the foreign funding case of other parties including the PPP and the PML-N.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said both the parties hid their accounts.

The Minister of State said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is the only party which has provided complete record of its funding to the scrutiny committee of the Election Commission.

Farrukh Habib said a large number of overseas Pakistanis provide funds to the PTI. He said they sent the money to the party through banking channels.