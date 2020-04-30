Opposition parties do not have support of 172 MNAs: Sheikh Rashid

Sheikh Rashid advised Chaudhry brothers to stay on the side of PM Imran.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday said that opposition parties do not have support of 172 members of National Assembly (NA) to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media persons, Sheikh Rashid said that a decision that favors PM Imran Khan will be announced by next morning and reiterated that allies are still with the incumbent government.

He also advised Chaudhry brothers of PML-Q to stay on the side of PM Imran as they have done from last four years.

Talking about opposition’s long march, Sheikh Rashid said that Fazlur Rehman is discussing long march from last four month and reiterated the government will not stop anyone from holding long march.

The minister said that opposition is spreading anarchy in the country and but urged his political opponents to take the country towards path of unrest.