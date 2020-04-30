LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 4 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,519,627. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,313 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 473 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,540 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,091 in Sindh, 6,302 in KP, 1,021 in Islamabad, 790 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 572,297 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 503,939 in Punjab, 218,268 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,859 in Islamabad, 43,181 in Azad Kashmir, 35,442 in Balochistan and 11,641 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 26,963,417 coronavirus tests and 34,401 in the last 24 hours. 1,471,288 patients have recovered in the country whereas 560 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.37 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 128,074,138 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 131,491 in last 24 hours. 101,881,176 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 501,747 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 219,368,557 with 678,788 in the last 24 hours.