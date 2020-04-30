PTI Core Committee gives powers to PM Imran to make final decisions

PTI is hopeful that coalition partners will not side with opposition parties.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee on Monday gave powers to Prime Minister Imran Khan to make final decisions amid current political situation of the country.

According to details, the committee decided to continue aggressive policy and public contact campaign across the country.

PTI, while being hopeful that coalition partners will not side with opposition parties, has tasked ministers to address reservations of government allies.

The meeting was told that government is in no hurry to summon session of the National Assembly and PTI has support of enough members to thwart opposition’s no-confidence motion; however, the opposition parties are offering bribes to party lawmakers.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that opposition is in a hurry because cases against its leadership are nearing logical end.

Meanwhile, sources said that government has decided to summon NA session after the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting.