Tarin group will make better decision in interest of Punjab, country: Nouman Langrial

LODHRAN (Dunya News) – Member Jahangir Tarin group Nouman Langrial on Sunday said that all the members are united under the leadership of Tarin and they will make better decision in the interest of the people of Punjab and the country.

Addressing the media in Lodhran, Nouman Langrial said that despite the tensions, the group stands firmly on its feet. The leaders of the Tarin group are facing difficulties from the government and the group members are being targeted.

He added that Jahangir Tarin s decision is bound, he is in touch with us. Jahangir Tarin is in good health and is expected to return to Pakistan at any time. Tarin has full authority over all decisions and will make the final decision.