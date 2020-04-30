PTI leader Imtiaz Safdar Warraich will join PPP: Sources

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Imtiaz Safdar Warraich will join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), reported Dunya News on Sunday.

According to the sources, PTI leader Imtiaz Safdar Warraich will formally announce about joining PPP in a meeting with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while 4 more members of PTI Punjab are also likely to join PPP.

Aamir Liaquat announces to leave PTI in future

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Dr. Aamir Liaquat on Sunday announced to part ways from PTI in future.

The PTI MNA made the announcement on his twitter account. He also asked the Prime Minister to not to worry.

He further added that those who love the PM still support him despite of the worst behavior. It is a game of nerves. May Allah make it better for Pakistan, our ways will be separated afterwards.

"I will keep the reward of loyalty given by the Prime Minister," added Aamir Liaquat.