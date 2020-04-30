PTI senior leadership reviews strategy on no-confidence motion

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An important meeting of the senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday was held under the presidency of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

According to sources, the Prime Minister has devised a strategy to thwart the opposition’s no-confidence motion.

In this context, a consultative meeting was held under the chairmanship of Imran Khan in which the participants were briefed about the contacts with the angry party members.

In the meeting Imran Khan stated that the opponents are not concerned about the people, they are concerned about their own corruption cases.

