PML-Q to choose between govt, opposition today

PML-Q leadership on Sunday will decide whether to stay allies with PTI government or opposition

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leadership on Sunday has called the final meeting in which they will decide whether to stay allies with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government or to choose the opposition regarding the no-confidence motion.

According to details, the government and the opposition are both claiming to stand victorious on the matter of no-confidence motion.

While the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser said that Prime Minister (PM) Imrann Khan and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi will hold an important meeting today. The Speaker of national assembly further said that international forces are involved in the no-confidence motion against the PM but PTI Members of National Assembly (MNA) and allies will stand firm in support of Imran Khan.

On the other hand, Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Hafizabad today to address PTI public rally as they have launched a public contact campaign to mobilize its supporters.