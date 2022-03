Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Hafizabad today to address PTI's public rally

HAFIZABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Hafizabad today (Sunday) to address Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) public rally.

According to details, PTI has launched a public contact campaign to mobilize its supporters.

Meanwhile, the management in Hafizabad has completed all the preparations of the public rally as PTI party flags can be seen all across the city.

As per sources, Imran Khan will announce development packages for the district.