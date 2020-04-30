Pakistan reports 3 deaths from COVID-19, lowest in over two months

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 3 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,518,692. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,307 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 609 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,536 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,091 in Sindh, 6,299 in KP, 1,020 in Islamabad, 790 in Azad Kashmir, 377 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 571,854 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 503,715 in Punjab, 218,070 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,818 in Islamabad, 43,167 in Azad Kashmir, 35,437 in Balochistan and 11,631 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 26,897,815 coronavirus tests and 35,627 in the last 24 hours. 1,470,424 patients have recovered in the country whereas 600 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.7 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 128,074,138 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 131,491 in last 24 hours. 101,881,176 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 501,747 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 219,368,557 with 678,788 in the last 24 hours.