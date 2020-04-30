PTI to emerge stronger from current situation: PM Imran

PM Imran said govt doing everything to save people from negative effects of inflation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is fully aware of the concerns of the people and is taking all possible steps to save the people from the negative effects of inflation.

Members of National Assembly including Shaukat Ali, Sher Ali, Arbab Raja, Khurram Shehzad, Ali Nawaz Awan, Rashid Shafiq, Mansoor Hayat Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Kanwal Shozaib, Begum Shaheen Saifullah Toro, Nafisa Inayatullah Khattak, Noorin Farooq Ibrahim, Former Member National Assembly Chaudhry Ashfaq, Haji Younis Ali Ansari, Mian Kashif Ashfaq met the prime minister.

During the meeting, Imran Khan directed the parliamentarians to mobilize the workers at the grass root level to ensure success in the local body elections.

On this occasion, he said that the successful economic policies of the government have strengthened the legacy of the bankrupt economy.

The premier went on to say that the country s economy is on the path of sustainable growth and asked the lawmakers to strengthen connection with the people

PM Imran also urged the parliamentarians to spread awareness about various government schemes for socio-economic development.

“The government is fully aware of the concerns of the people and is taking all possible steps to protect the people from the negative effects of global inflation,” he said and added the government seeks targeted subsidies and efforts to create more jobs for young people.

He said that the government was trying its best to reduce the negative effects of inflation by creating an investor friendly environment.

On the other hand, Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shehzad Waseem called on the Prime Minister Imran Khan and assured him of the support and solidarity of the Upper Houseof the Parliament.

Shehzad Wasim said that PTI will thwart the opposition s no-confidence motion in the same way as it had defeated the opposition in the National Assembly on several previous occasions.

On the occasion, PM Imran said that PTI would emerge stronger from the current situation to serve the country with more determination.