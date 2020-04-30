No-confidence motion: Opposition holds joint meeting on Monday

The meeting will formulate a strategy regarding the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Days after submitting requisition for no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the joint opposition has summoned a consultative meeting on Monday.

Sources privy to the development said that the meeting of the opposition parties will be held at the residence of Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif. A dinner will be given to the opposition leaders in the meeting.

Sources further said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and JUI-F chief Malana Fazlur Rehman, and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Balochistan National Party (BNP) Sardar Akhtar Mengal and other opposition leaders will attend the meeting.

The meeting will formulate a strategy regarding the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan and contacts with the ruling coalition parties will also be reviewed.

The meeting will also discuss the police raids on Parliament Lodges and the situation after the torture and arrest of MNAs.