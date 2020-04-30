Govt stands firm at political front to foil designs of opposition: Buzdar

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government stands firm at political front to foil nefarious designs of the opposition.

Talking to various elected representatives in Lahore today (Saturday), he said the government enjoys full support of its allies and will continue to serve the masses.

The lawmakers said that they had full confidence in the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister and thanked for resolving the issues of their constituencies on priority basis.