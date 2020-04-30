Two more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least two more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Friday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,429 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 372 tests were conducted on Thursday out of which two more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours. The new cases were detected in Quetta.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that 34,980 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus.

At least 377 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Friday was recorded at 0.54 percent in the province.

