Shehbaz warns PM to think before he speaks

The political situation in the country and the no-confidence motion were also discussed.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday warned Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to think before he speaks, otherwise he knows how to make him shut.

The PML-N senior leader called on Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman and held a press conference. Meanwhile, other members of both the parties including Maryam Aurangzeb, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Maulana Asad Mahmood, Akram Durrani, Kamran Murtaza, Salahuddin Ayubi, and Jamaluddin also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the political situation in the country and the no-confidence motion were also discussed, including the situation at Parliament Lodges.

Addressing the press-conference in Islamabad on Friday along with Chief Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said that PM should first answer Aleema Khan s assets, you have not declared Bani Gala s house, you say Shehbaz Sharif polishes boots, what do you do. The opposition has decided to bring no-confidence through parliament.

Leader of the opposition said that Pakistan’s armed forces have made tremendous sacrifices against terrorism. You used to slander the same army in London. When Pervez Musharraf overthrew Nawaz Sharif s government, I was also in jail. When you talk about haraam, haraam; give an account of your children.

Shehbaz said that if you want to come to D-Chowk, we will also compete politically. Your interior minister is not Sheikh Rashid, but Sheikh Haram.



He added that the entire opposition has made sacrifices for democracy. PM has been calling me thief and dacoit from four years while he had been bashing me and Nawaz Sharif.

Imran Khan should peek into his own collar. He further asked that where did PM’s sister get expensive house from.