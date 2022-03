LOWER DIR (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said that he was talking to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Chief requested him to stop referring Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman as “diesel”.

While addressing a ceremony in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PM said that he is greatly thankful to the people for greeting him with such emotions. No one respects a person who bows down infront of everyone, he further said