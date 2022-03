Imran Khan is attending the ceremony of modern fighter aircraft J-10C induction into PAF

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is attending the ceremony of modern fighter aircraft J-10C induction into Pakistan Air Force (PAF) today (Friday).

According to details, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will be chief guest on the occasion.

The PM is attending the ceremony on the special invitation of the Air Chief.