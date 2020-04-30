Speaker bound to call NA session in 14 days after no-confidence motion submitted: Shahbaz

Millions of people are unable to afford food as inflation and unemployment are rising uncontrollably

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif said that we have submitted the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly (NA) on which the Speaker is bound to call a session within 14 days.

While talking to the media, the Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif bashed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government while saying that millions of people are unable to afford food as inflation and unemployment are rising uncontrollably.

While talking to the media, the Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif said that every day the petroleum and electricity commodities are rising everyday making people pray to get rid of this incompetent Prime Minister.

The opposition leader further said that the prices of basic edible commodities and medicine prices are increasing, it is unacceptable for the government to talk about “riasat-e-Madina” in these circumstances.

This selected PM does not have the capabilities to resolve the issues faced by the public and is causing irreparable damage to Pakistan, the PML-N president said.

The former Chief Minister also said that, “PM has come in power through rigged elections which is against the law, we will use legal means to send you packing”.

We are here to stay as we have been sent to jail before while Imran Niazi will be soon seen running, Shahbaz Sharif stated.