Pakistan reports 723 coronavirus cases, 7 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 7 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,517,512. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,298 on Friday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 723 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,535 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,089 in Sindh, 6,297 in KP, 1,019 in Islamabad, 790 in Azad Kashmir, 377 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 571,268 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 503,426 in Punjab, 217,857 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,767 in Islamabad, 43,159 in Azad Kashmir, 35,427 in Balochistan and 11,608 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 26,825,303 coronavirus tests and 39,540 in the last 24 hours. 1,469,405 patients have recovered in the country whereas 956 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.82 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 127,942,647 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 130,918 in last 24 hours. 101,379,429 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 466,473 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 218,689,769 with 638,690 in the last 24 hours.