Balochistan reports 24 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least 24 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Thursday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,427 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 522 tests were conducted on Thursday out of which 24 more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours. The new cases were detected in Quetta, Khuzdar and Turbat.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that 34,974 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus.

At least 377 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Thursday was recorded at 4.60 percent in the province.

