Whoever commits violence will be crushed: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Referring to the incident of parliamentary lodges, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid said that whoever commits violence will be crushed.

Addressing the press-conference, Sheikh Rashid said that the command and control office has been opened, the Interior Ministry will be available 24 hours a day for 20 to 22 days, the Armed Forces are going to parade on March 23, whoever tries to take the law into their hands will be dealt with.



He said that the no-confidence motion is democratic right of the opposition, the speaker of assembly will call the session within 15 days. The opposition is unable to collect 172 people, they just need an excuse. If they will be dealt with law then they will shout. We have completed 4 years while you have no idea of what will happen with you.



He said that no-trust motion is unsucessful and DG ISPR said that that he does not have any link with the politics which is a great news.



Earlier today, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid said that terrorism alert has been issued in Islamabad.

In response to the Islamabad lodges police’s operation, Sheikh Rashid said that 60 to 70 people entered the lodges. They changed clothes in the lodges. The police begged for 4 hours and negotiations were held between the two parties.

When the culprits were not handed over to police, the police conducted an operation. He added that the consequences of Ansar-ul-Islam will be seen later.