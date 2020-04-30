COAS visits Punjab Regimental Center Mardan, offers fateha at Yadgar-e-Shuhada

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Punjab Regimental Center Mardan and offered fateha at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

According to a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS attended the installation ceremony of the Colonel Commandant of the Punjab Regiment in Mardan as a special guest and laid a wreath at the center.

Gen Bajwa pinned the badges of rank on Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adnan as the 21st Colonel Commandant of Punjab Regiment.

The army chief appreciated the training and operational readiness of the Punjab Regiment and the highest standards of quality, emphasizing the need for excellence in professional activities in line with the latest trends.