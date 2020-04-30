The DG ISPR said that the Indian supersonic missile hits inside Pakistan territory near Mian Channu

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Thursday that the army has nothing to do with the politics.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he said that it was better for all of us to avoid unnecessary speculation on this matter. He declared that 80 terrorists have been killed during the last few weeks.

The DG ISPR said that the Indian supersonic missile hits inside Pakistan territory near Mian Channu in Khanewal.

Watch complete press conference

He said Pakistan Air Force (PAF) monitored the object thoroughly. "As a responsible nation, we did no provocation. Our investigations are underway to ascertain whether it was missile or something else. It covered the distance of 260 kilometers at an altitude of 40,000 feet. The object coming from India was supersonic," he said.

He stated that this projectile could be dangerous for domestic flights as well as civilian property on the ground. He stated that India must explain this issue.

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said that all information has been given to the Foreign Office and the issue would be raised at the international level.

This is a developing story …