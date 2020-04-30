MQM delegation meets Fazl amid opposition's no-confidence bid

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Day after submitting a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, a delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) met Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman received the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) delegation led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui who arrived to his residence in Islamabad.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aminul Haq, Wasim Akhtar, Amir Khan, Kanwar Naveed were present in the meeting while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) was represented by Akram Khan Durrani and Maulana Lutfur Rehman.

Ansar-ul-Islam are civilians: Fazlur Rehman

Talking to media after the meeting, the JUI-F chief welcomed the MQM delegation and said that the political parties are holding consultation with each other.

He said at present there political shake up in the country and every party has its own perspective and thinking.

He went on to say that nobility and tolerance in politics is the responsibility of all of us, adding that if the volunteers of his party are expelled then the members can be abducted and harmed.

“Ansar-ul-Islam are civilians and our party workers, adding that we have never relied on the police in any public meeting,” he said.

We will look into the issue of no-confidence: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that if there is no tolerance and civility in politics, then politics is a curse.

He said, “We will also look into the matter of no-confidence motion, adding that we have been holding meetings with leaders of different political parties. “We came to seek guidance from Maulana Sahib because Maulana s experience is much more than ours.”