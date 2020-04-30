KP assembly passes resolution to pay homage to PM Imran

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – A resolution paying tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan was unanimously passed in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was chaired by Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan. The meeting unanimously passed the resolution moved by Shaukat Yousafzai to pay homage to PM Imran Khan.

During the proceedings of the provincial assembly, the opposition members chanted slogans against the resolution.

On the occasion PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai said that Imran Khan’s steps in controlling Coronavirus pandemic saved the economy and the House paid tribute to the leadership decisions of the Prime Minister.

The meeting also unanimously passed the resolution of Sameera Shams regarding women councilors. The text of the resolution stated that the meeting of Tehsil, Village and New Council should not be convened without the absence of women councilors.

The resolution stated that teaching hospitals should be set up in the divisional headquarters to reduce the rush of patients at the three major hospitals in Peshawar.