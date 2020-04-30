ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that there is no need to worry as all lawmakers are supporting him.

According to details, Prime Minister held an important meeting with senior leadership of party including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Farrukh Habib, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar and Shafqat Mahmood.

Sources privy with the matter said that the huddle also discussed in detail the meetings with government allies and strategy to foil opposition’s no confidence motion.

The premier reiterated that he is not afraid of cheap tactics of opposition and said that he has made a plan to give a humiliating defeat to the opposition.