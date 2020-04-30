Ch Shujaat, Asif Zardari discuss no-confidence move

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) held a meeting with former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday.

The meeting continued for over half and hour in which matters relating to no-confidence motion came under discussion. Tariq Bashir Cheema and Chaudhry Salik Hussain also attended the meeting.

Asif Ali Zardari requested the PML-Q to support opposition’s no-confidence motion during the meeting.

The PML-Q assured that the decision would be taken keeping in view the national interest.

It may be recalled that Chaudhry Shujaat had yesterday met Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chairman of the Pakistan Democratic Movement at his residence in Islamabad.

On the other hand, PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has invited his members of National Assembly to Islamabad while Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervez Elahi has also decided to visit Islamabad where he will hold political meetings alongside Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.