Opposition leaders meet govt members in parliament lodges

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Day after filing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the opposition leaders started holding meetings with government members of the assembly.

Sources privy to development said Nadeem Afzal Chan, who recently left ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to join ranks with the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Nayyar Bukhari met members of the national assembly including Nawab Sher Waseer and Noor Alam Khan in parliament lodges.

During the meeting, country’s political situation and no-confidence motion were discussed, while the PPP leaders requested government members to support the no-confidence motion.

Meanwhile, PML-N leaders Rohail Asghar and Sheikh Fayyaz-ud-Din also met national assembly members Riaz Mazari, Raja Riaz and Amjad Farooq Khosa.

According to sources, the meeting took place at Riaz Mazari s house in the parliament lodges, during which the PML-N leaders sought support from government members.