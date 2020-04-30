No-trust motion: PM Imran meets MQM-P leadership in Karachi

PM will also meet PTI's provincial and divisional leadership and parliamentarians from Sindh.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has met MQM-P’s leadership in Karachi in the wake of no-trust motion submitted by the opposition against him.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is on a day long visit to the port city in a bid to will address concerns of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ally.

Upon arrival, the members of MQM-P and PTI welcomed the prime minister.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and federal ministers Ali Zaidi, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar were with PM Imran on this crucial visit.

The premier will also hold meeting with PTI’s provincial and divisional leadership and parliamentarians from Sindh.

On the other hand, MQM-P has announced that it would not to vote for PTI candidate in election for Senate seat in Sindh today.

It merits mention, in a bid to dethrone PM Imran Khan, opposition members have jointly submitted a no-confidence motion at National Assembly Secretariat.

The opposition has also submitted a requisition to summon the National Assembly session in which the no-trust motion will be tabled.