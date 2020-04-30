In contact with all parties for no-trust motion in Punjab: Shehbaz Sharif

It is our right to contact all political parties: PML-N President

LAHORE (Dunya News) – President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that they are in contact with parties for no-confidence motion in Punjab.

Shehbaz Sharif, while talking to media persons along with JI head Siraj-ul-Haq, said that the opposition will dislodge the selected government through constitutional means.

Shehbaz Sharif said that in politics nothing is final and it’s their right to contact all political parties.

PML-N President further said that he has requested JI to support opposition’s no-confidence motion.

On the occasion, Siraj-ul-Haq said that his party will take the decision after consulting leadership of the party.

It merits mention, in a bid to dethrone PM Imran Khan, opposition members have jointly submitted a no-confidence motion at National Assembly Secretariat (Tuesday).

The opposition has also submitted a requisition to summon the National Assembly session in which the no-trust motion will be tabled.

The motion was submitted by an opposition delegation comprising PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Khwaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, PPP leaders Shazia Marri, Naveed Qamar and other members.