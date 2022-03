The hospital will be equipped with the latest state of the art machines.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Shaukat Khanum cancer hospital Karachi will be opened by the end of next year.

Sharing pictures of the construction site in a tweet on Wednesday, he said it will be bigger than Shaukat Khanum cancer hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar.

