Punjab CM Usman Buzdar presents his resignation to PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Amid reports of several PTI ministers stance in favour of Punjab CM s removal, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday presented his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The development comes day after estranged PTI leader and former Punjab minister Abdul Aleem Khan joined Jahangir Tareen’s group.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had said that appointment of Aleem Khan as chief minister of the province was not acceptable under any circumstances.

He told the party leadership that either Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid should be appointed as his successor or allow him to continue on the post.

The inside story of the meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar and Prime Minister Imran Khan came to light.

Sources claimed that in a meeting held in Islamabad, the Punjab Chief Minister presented his resignation to the prime minister. Imran Khan did not accept the resignation of Usman Bazdar and directed him to continue work.

Sources privy to the development said that the CM during the conversation offered his resignation if his resignation would resolve the issues.

On reports of removal of Punjab Chief Minister, PM Imran had said that Usman Buzdar is an easy target and no one else has done as much work as Buzdar as CM did.

Imran Khan maintained that change is not easy as it is a whole thought process, adding that the CM is also popular in MPAs because of his contacts, while those who are contenders for the chief ministership have a problem with Usman Buzdar.

PTI leaders in favor of removing CM Buzdar

Meanwhile, several senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had also supported the idea of removing Sardar Usman Buzdar as Chief Minister of Punjab.

According to sources familiar with the development, key federal ministers including Pervez Khattak and Asad Umar while Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar also threw his weight behind the proposal.

However, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting is the biggest supporter of removing the incumbent chief minister of the province.

Jahangir Tareen group’s meeting

On Monday, members of the Tareen like-minded group had converged at his residence in Lahore. PTI senior leader Abdul Aleem Khan was also present in the meeting which discussed ongoing political situation of the country.

The group had said that the leadership of Usman Buzdar is not acceptable.

According to the inside story of the huddle, the participants of the meeting took a position that Usman Bazdar was not acceptable and no discussion would be held less than that.

They said that the style of the chief minister’s governance had destroyed the party’s image, adding that the struggle was not to tarnish the image of the party.

Sources maintained that the Jahangir Tareen group welcomed Abdul Aleem Khan and Sardar Asif Nakai and the majority of the group members left the decision-making power to the leadership.

Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan will also approach other party members and a power show would be held after the number of group members exceeded 50.