Aleem Khan not acceptable as CM Punjab under any circumstances: Buzdar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In a major development, Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that appointment of Aleem Khan as chief minister of the province is not acceptable under any circumstances.

Usman Buzdar, in his response to rapidly changing political situation, told the party leadership that either Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid should be appointed as his successor or allow him to continue on the post.

On the other hand, several senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have supported the idea of removing Sardar Usman Buzdar as Chief Minister of Punjab.

According to sources familiar with the development, key federal ministers including Pervez Khattak and Asad Umar while Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar also threw his weight behind the proposal.

However, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting is the biggest supporter of removing the incumbent chief minister of the province.

A day earlier, Aleem Khan while joining the group of Jahangir Tareen said that said that there was concern over the existing government in Punjab.