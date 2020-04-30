Governor Sindh Imran Ismail reaches Lahore, to meet Aleem Khan

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In an effort to lower down political temperature, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday reached Lahore.

During the visit, the Sindh Governor will meet former senior Punjab minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Abdul Aleem Khan.

Earlier today, PM Imran Khan had assigned Imran Ismail a task to woo estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen.

PM Imran Khan said this while chairing PTI core committee meeting in Islamabad. The participants of the meeting briefed the PM over contacts being made with estranged PTI leaders including an alliance between Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail also informed the meeting about his recent contacts with Aleem Khan.

Aleem Khan joins Tareen group

Talking to media after meeting, Abdul Aleem Khan annoucned to merge his group in the like-minded group of Jahangir Khan Tareen.

He lauded Jahangir Khan Tareen s efforts during the struggling days of the Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf (PTI). The former provincial minister said that politics is about standing with friends in trouble.

Regarding the Punjab government, Aleem Khan said that there was concern over the existing government in Punjab, adding that it is not easy for any party to have a Prime Minister and even a Chief Minister to stand against it.

He said that he has met more than 40 MPAs during the past few days. "We have all struggled but feel pity that when governments are formed, some other people come around.