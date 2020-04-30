Decision of no-trust move to be made today: Fazlur Rehmamn

Fazlur Rehman said that bringing no-confidence motion is their constitutional right.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman Moulana Fazlur Rehman said on Monday that the decision regarding tabling no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will be made today.

Speaking to the media flanked by Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah, he lambasted PM Imran Khan and said that how can he [Imran Khan] threaten and their party workers were also ready.

Taking a jab at the PM, the PDM chairman said that Imran Khan used abusive language in his rallies, adding that they can see the no-trust motion succeeding.

