Aleem Khan, allies announce to join Tareen group amid rapidly changing political landscape

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Amid rapidly changing political scenario in Pakistan’s most populous province of Punjab, former senior Punjab minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday announced to join Jahangir Tareen group.

The meeting was held at Lahore residence of disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen. According to the latest reports, a number of PTI leaders including former Punjab senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan arrived the residence of Jahangir Khan Tareen. More than 17 MPAs including Aun Chaudhry and Aslam Bharwana attended the meeting at Jahangir Tareen’s residence.

Provincial ministers including Nauman Langriyal and Ajmal Cheema, Sardar Asif Nakai, Abdul Hayee, Ghulam Rasool Sanga, Bilal Warraich, Qasim Langah and Saeed Akbar Khakwani and others were also present in the meeting.

Aleem Khan joins Tareen group

Talking to media after meeting, Abdul Aleem Khan annoucned to merge his group in the like-minded group of Jahangir Khan Tareen.

He lauded Jahangir Khan Tareen s efforts during the struggling days of the Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf (PTI). The former provincial minister said that politics is about standing with friends in trouble.

Regarding the Punjab government, Aleem Khan said that there was concern over the existing government in Punjab, adding that it is not easy for any party to have a Prime Minister and even a Chief Minister to stand against it.

He said that he has met more than 40 MPAs during the past few days. "We have all struggled but feel pity that when governments are formed, some other people come around.

Aun Chaudhry

Speaking on the occasion, Aun Chaudhry said that while responding to a journalilst’s query about what was going to happen said that he could not say anything yet. "Let some of the suspense remain", he said and added whatever will happen will be for the best.

To another question, if Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar going or staying, Aun Chaudhry said, "Have some patience. Watch and see what will happen."

Aleem Khan forms his own group

On the other hand, former senior Punjab minister Aleem Khan has also formed his group of provincial lawmakers in Punjab amid evolving political situation of the country.

Sources familiar with the development said that four ministers of Punjab including Akhtar Malik, Samsam Bukhari, Hashim Dogar and Mian Khalid have called on Aleem Khan to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The former provincial minister has been active nowadays and have met over 40 Punjab MPAs, of them, 10 are provincial ministers, during the last 30 days. Meanwhile, PML-N’s senior leadership has also established contact with the former Punjab minister during the period.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership has also been in contact with Aleem Khan amid changing political landscape.

PM Imran tasks Governor Sindh

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked Governor Sindh Imran Ismail to contact estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and former Punjab minister Aleem Khan.

PM Imran said that agenda of ‘thieves’ will fail and the democratic government is not in any danger. Those who are afraid of cases against them cannot bring revolution in the country with looted wealth.

PML-N senior leadership is also in contact with PTI leader Aleem Khan. Sources have said that Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan have decided to adopt a united approach.