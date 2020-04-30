Jahangir Tareem and Aleem Khan has decided to adopt a united approach: sources

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leadership is in contact with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan amid evolving political situation of the country.

According to sources familiar with the development, Aleem Khan has met 40 members of Punjab Assembly in last three days and he will also meet Jahangir Tareen group of PTI lawmakers today.

Sources further said that Jahangir Tareem and Aleem Khan has decided to adopt a united approach.

It merits mention that Jahangir Tareen group will also hold an important meeting today to discuss and finalize its strategy regarding opposition’s much hyped no-confidence motion and evolving political situation.

The meeting will be held at Lahore residence of estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen; however, he himself will address the huddle through video link as he is in London for medical checkup.

The group will also share details about its contact with other disgruntled lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

A day earlier, the head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said that they have the required numbers for no-confidence motion.