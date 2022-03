Usman Buzdar said that the opposition has no agenda or a strategy to dislodge the government

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Usman Buzdar said that the opposition has no agenda or a strategy to dislodge the government.

In a statement, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said that the opposition only wants to deter the advancements the country is making by causing drama of no-trust motion.

Usman Buzdar also said that PTI and its allies are all on the same page and these political tactics will not work now.