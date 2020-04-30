Imran Khan should resign before no-trust motion: Bilawal

Will not to rest until Imran Khan is sent packing: Bilawal

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should resign before a no-confidence motion is tabled.

Talking to media persons along with other leaders of PPP, Bilawal Bhutto said that they will submit no-confidence motion when long march reaches Islamabad and if Imran Khan has hasn’t resigned by then.

Bilawal, while vowing not to rest until Imran Khan is sent packing, said that they will work with others to continue their struggle for common man.

He said that government is under unprecedented pressure and the biggest challenge government is facing is no-confidence motion of the opposition parties.

PPP Chairman further said that Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman will meet soon to finalize plans for the motion and said that PPP will honor whatever decision is taken by the joint opposition.

However, Bilawal also stressed on getting support of government allies for success of the motion against government.

Earlier, Nadeem Afzal Chan, the former spokesperson of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has rejoined PPP after a meeting with party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Bilawal Bhutto, while welcoming Nadeem Afzal Chan in the party, said that PPP is his home and will always be welcomed.

PPP Chairman said that selected Prime Minister will be sent home even before long march reaches Islamabad. While Nadeem Afzal Chan said that PTI has failed to live up to expectations of the masses.