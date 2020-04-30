Armed forces determined to eradicate scourge of terrorism: Corps Commander Peshawar

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Peshawar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed said on Saturday that the country’s armed forces were determined to eradicate the scourge of terrorism.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed visited the site of the mosque in Qissa Khawani Bazaar and offered condolences to the leaders and expressed sympathy.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman said that the incident was very tragic and an attempt to tarnish the national unity and harmony.

KP CM Mehmood Khan said that the purpose of visiting here today is to offer Fateha for the martyrs. He said the damage caused in this tragedy cannot be repaired, adding that it is a difficult battle but we will win if we fight together.

Speaking the occasion, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Faiz Hameed said that the government and the armed forces were committed to eradicate this scourge of terrorism and coordination among all agencies is being further improved.

Later, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed also visited Lady Reading Hospital and inquired about health of the injured who were undergoing treatment.

On the occasion, Corps Commander Peshawar said that all resources would be utilized to ensure law and order and thwart the nefarious intentions of the enemy.