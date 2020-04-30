Three days left for PM Imran to resign: Bilawal Bhutto

Bilawal said people of the country has given their verdict in favour of the Awami long march

OKARA/RENALAKHURD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that the puppet government has only three days left to resign and asked PM Imran Khan to step down or dissolve assemblies and face them in election.

Addressing the participants of the long march in Okara on Saturday, he said that the people of the country has given their verdict in favour of the Awami long march against this selected, incapable, and illegitimate government of the puppet Imran Khan.

The PPP chairman said that the PPP stance is that if the farmer is prosperous, the entire country is prosperous, adding that Quaid-e-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave the farmers right of ownership to their land. The PPP philosophy is that the one who sows is the one who reaps.

Bilawal went on to say that late former PM Benazir Bhutto had ordered her government to buy the entire crop of potato when the farmers were not getting the return of their crop because she did not want the famers to sleep hungry. In contrast this selected has forced the farmers to buy fertiliser from black market.

Later addressing the charged crowed in Renala Khurd, the PPP chairman said that the Jiyalas of Punjab are now awake. He said that their ancestors supported Quaid-e-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and a constitution-less nation was given a constitution.

“We made the nuclear bomb which is why we are able to look at the enemies in the eyes,” he said and added you supported former president Zardari and got the 18th Amendment as the provinces were given their rights.

Bilawal further said that there was a global recession at the time of the PPP government, adding, “We were importing wheat, sugar and rice when President Zardari gave the farmers a support price which resulted in us exporting the same items to the world.”