PPP holding long march against terrorism, inflation and unemployment: Bilawal

OKARA (Dunya News) – Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that they are holding long march against terrorism, inflation and rising unemployment in the country.

Addressing participants of the long march, Bilawal said that they are protesting against selected and incompetent prime minister and dictatorial style. Enter country he is supporting PPP in this protest, he added.

Bilawal held Imran Khan responsible for the recent terrorist attack in the country and said that blasts are being carried out in Balochistan and Peshawar due to incompetence of premier.

PPP Chairman said that there is an economic crisis in the country while a common man is facing difficulties in making ends meet due to failed policies of the PTI government.

Imran Khan did nothing for the agricultural sector of Pakistan and now farmers, who are already suffering to inflation, are being exploited.