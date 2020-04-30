Condemnations pour in after Peshawar blast

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Following the deadly suicide attack in Peshawar on Friday, condemnations pour from across the country including political parties.

A powerful bomb exploded inside mosque in the city of Peshawar on Friday, martyring at least 30 worshippers and wounding some 80 others, many of them critically.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash said on social networking site Twitter that he had reviewed the situation and inquire after the health of those injured in the blast at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

On the other hand, country’s political leadership strongly condemned the terrorist activity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

President Dr Arif Alvi condemned the blast at Jamia Masjid Imamia at Qissa Khawani Bazaar in Peshawar and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives. The President expressed sympathy to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the forgiveness of the martyrs and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also strongly condemned the Peshawar blast. While expressing regret over the loss of precious lives and directed immediate medical aid to the injured and demanded a report on the incident.

According to sources, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. During the meeting, Sheikh Rashid briefed the prime minister on the security situation and detailed consultations were held on national security issues.

On the occasion, PM Imran Khan directed the interior minister to ensure law and order.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz prayed for the departed souls and blamed the government for risk to the peace in the country.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in a statement shared by the party, also condemned the blast and demanded of the government to immediately arrest the elements involved in terrorism and their facilitators.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Moulana Fazlur Rehman expressed sadness over the loss of precious lives in the Peshawar blast and offered condolences to his family.

He further said that the incumbent government has failed to maintain law and order, the peace achieved with such hard work is going to be destroyed again by this incompetent government.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif offered condolences for the bereaved families and said, “Terrorism continues to remain our foremost national challenge.”