Shehbaz seeks acquittal in Ramzan Sugar Mills Case

LAHORE (Dunya News) – President Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif has filed a petition seeking acquittal in the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

Money laundering, Ashiana Iqbal and Ramzan Sugar Mills references were heard in the Lahore accountability court. Hamza Shehbaz appeared in the court while Shehbaz Sharif filed an apology due to ill health which was accepted by the court.

During cross-examination in the money laundering reference, three NAB witnesses testified that the companies whose records they provided to the NAB were in accordance with the law.

In the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference, Shehbaz Sharif has filed a plea of acquittal in which it has been said that Ramzan Sugar Mills has nothing to do with the reference nor has he committed any corruption.

The court issued notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on March 11 seeking reply.

Meanwhile, the court also completed cross-examination of two NAB witnesses against Shehbaz Sharif and others in Ashiana Iqbal reference, summoned three more witnesses for the next hearing and adjourned the proceedings till March 11.